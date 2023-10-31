382 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

