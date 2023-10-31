3,930 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.20.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.73. 69,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,059. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

