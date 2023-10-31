3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. 205,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,641. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

