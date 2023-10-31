42-coin (42) Price Hits $68,435.47

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $1.06 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $68,435.47 or 2.00062648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00203098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

