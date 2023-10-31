43,212 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $330,208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $81,133,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

