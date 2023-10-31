469,639 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 469,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,842,000. International Business Machines comprises 3.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 404,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,268. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.