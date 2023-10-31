5,438 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

