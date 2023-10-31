5,850 Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAQC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

