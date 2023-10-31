635 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of GS opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.97.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.