674,098 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 674,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after buying an additional 876,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Vale by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VALE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 2,336,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,140,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

