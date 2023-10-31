785 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

