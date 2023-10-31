7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.14 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98406548 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

