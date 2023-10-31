888 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average is $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $626.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

