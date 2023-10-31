AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.