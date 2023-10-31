Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCEF opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $597.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

