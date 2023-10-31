Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IYM opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $141.48.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.