Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

