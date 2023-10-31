Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.34% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $728,000.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.