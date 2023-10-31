Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.