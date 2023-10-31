Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.11 and its 200 day moving average is $398.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

