Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 150 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $410.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.31 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

