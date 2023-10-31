Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.