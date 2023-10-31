Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 59,527 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $141.48.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

