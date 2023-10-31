Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1608 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

