Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.