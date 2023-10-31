Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,678 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
ADBE stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.20.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
