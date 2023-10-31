Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 13,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,454.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $66,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 83,575 shares of company stock valued at $222,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,082.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

