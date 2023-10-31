Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.