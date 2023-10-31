Adviser Investments LLC Buys 25,371 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 868.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

