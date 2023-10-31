Adviser Investments LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

