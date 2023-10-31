Adviser Investments LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 330.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA OEF opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $214.79.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.