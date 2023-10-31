Adviser Investments LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 330.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

