Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

