Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 21,583 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Realty Income Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of O opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

