Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EFA opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.
About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.
