Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

American Express Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

