Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $428.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.83 and its 200-day moving average is $464.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

