Adviser Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

