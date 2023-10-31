Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

