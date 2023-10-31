Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 259.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after purchasing an additional 320,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 211,876 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

