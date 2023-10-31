Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 278.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,138,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

