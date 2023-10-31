Adviser Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 274,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOK opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

