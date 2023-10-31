Adviser Investments LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.63.

Baidu Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.