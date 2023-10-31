Adviser Investments LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

