Adviser Investments LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 342,888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,565,654,000 after buying an additional 444,917,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,083,971 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,135,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,061,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

