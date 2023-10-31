Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $203.24 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

