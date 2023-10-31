Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 567,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 298,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

