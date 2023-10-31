Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,233 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

