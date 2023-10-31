Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 3,863 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 449.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $428.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.