Adviser Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 23,550 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.