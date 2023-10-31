Adviser Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 30,994 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.