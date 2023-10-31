Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

